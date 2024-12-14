HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 345,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 248.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.