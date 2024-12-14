THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in THOR Industries by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 501,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,108,000 after purchasing an additional 159,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE:THO opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

