Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.88.

Waste Connections Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $179.91 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.69 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

