Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,829 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Paycor HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

