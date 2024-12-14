Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,781 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 130.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 207,633 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 274,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.43 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $130,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,351. This trade represents a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harjinder Bajwa acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,269.03. This represents a 9.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $943,275. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

