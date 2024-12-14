HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.87.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $231.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

