Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,928 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,928 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $227.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average of $189.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

