Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170,742 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 727.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBRX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

IBRX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

