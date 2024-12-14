Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 10,252 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

