Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.59.

Onestream Price Performance

Onestream stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $191,228,565.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $295,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,406,022 shares of company stock worth $222,180,480.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

