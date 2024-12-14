Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $379,386,000 after acquiring an additional 59,523 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $227.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $231.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

