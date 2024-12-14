4,617 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3,053.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

SCL stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. Stepan has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $96.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.38. Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $546.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 76.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stepan

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.