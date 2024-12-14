Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Enphase Energy by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,442,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,475,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of ENPH opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.82, a PEG ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

