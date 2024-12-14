Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,078,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $25,488.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 119,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,204.73. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $58,387.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,609.76. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,561. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Trading Up 1.6 %

PHR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

