Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.87.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $231.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

