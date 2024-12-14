JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,107 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.65 and its 200-day moving average is $189.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

