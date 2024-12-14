Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $5,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at $4,192,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,121.17. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,222.18. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

