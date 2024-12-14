Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $231.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

