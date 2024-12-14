Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,036,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,523 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $379,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $231.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

