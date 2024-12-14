Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPF. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
RSPF stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $78.43.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
