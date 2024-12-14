Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPF. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RSPF stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $78.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.