Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,279 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $171,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.05 and a 1 year high of $231.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.