Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 389 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,487,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 377,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,067,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $231.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.87.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

