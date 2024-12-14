Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.82. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

