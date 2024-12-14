6,649 Shares in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 150,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $38.86 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $658.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

