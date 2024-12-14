Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.