Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030,660 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Savara worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Savara by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 8,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 103.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,385 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Savara by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,541 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 34.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 396,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 210,837 shares in the company, valued at $621,969.15. This represents a 10.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Savara Price Performance

SVRA opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

