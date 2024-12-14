DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

