Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,376.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 62.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens downgraded Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

