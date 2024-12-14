Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,814 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 181.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

