World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter worth $210,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WKC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 9th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

