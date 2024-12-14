Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

