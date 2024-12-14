Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 14,837 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.27% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TCMD opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $429.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

