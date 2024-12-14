Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 2,093 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $100.85 and a 12 month high of $124.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

