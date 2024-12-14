Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,394 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of XPEL by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,548,000 after buying an additional 170,265 shares during the period. Crawford Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,344. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $852,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,143,082.48. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,544 shares of company stock worth $2,606,789. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $60.49.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

