Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CALY stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

