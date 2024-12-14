Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOR. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

DCOR opened at $66.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $544.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

