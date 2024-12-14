The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in New York Times by 25.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after acquiring an additional 482,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 438,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.