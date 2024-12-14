Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,732,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 901,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 94.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 164,105 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott T. Crawley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $87,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $565,067.49. This trade represents a 13.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $122,080.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,266.52. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $335,429. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $28.94 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Stephens upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.