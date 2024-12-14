Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 809,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.4% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,744,000 after buying an additional 174,149 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 1.2 %

VSH opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.