Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of ARWR opened at $21.85 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

