Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Loews by 47.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Loews by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Loews by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Loews by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 229,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,377,539.32. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,507 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

