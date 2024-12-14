ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,966.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 408,492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7,942.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 252,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 249,304 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,416,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $40.28 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

