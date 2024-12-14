UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 4,133 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director Frank J. Palermo, Jr. sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $215,272.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,009.03. This represents a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

