Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 403.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 54.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 498.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $172.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

