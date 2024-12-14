Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $378,000 Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tidewater by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,171,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 126,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDW. Raymond James cut shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of TDW opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

