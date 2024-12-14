Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,078 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 215.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.1 %

CENTA opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.