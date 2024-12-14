Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APGE. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $888,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,324,420.14. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $221,370.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,639.48. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,635. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,451 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 458,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after buying an additional 438,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 287,243 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

