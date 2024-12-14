Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 790,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $19.11 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.