Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $370,000 Investment in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LZB stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.34.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.