Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,069.26. The trade was a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCR Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. QCR had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

About QCR

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

